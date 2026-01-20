Arteta Proud of Arsenal’s Courage in 3-1 Victory at Inter Milan

Arsenal continued their flawless Champions League run with a commanding 3-1 victory over Serie A leaders Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night, securing their seventh consecutive win in the competition for the first time in club history. Mikel Arteta hailed his side for their resilience and bravery, as they overcame a tough opponent to extend their perfect start in Europe’s premier club competition.

History in the Making

Despite the intimidating atmosphere at the San Siro, Arsenal attacked from the first whistle and managed to net three crucial goals at key moments. Arteta’s men maintained their 100% record in the Champions League this season, keeping their hopes of achieving a perfect group-stage campaign alive as they eye a landmark win against Kairat Almaty in the upcoming match.

“I’m extremely proud of the players,” Arteta said after the match. “We talked about doing something special tonight, and it was going to require a very complete performance. We understood the game really well, and the players showed great emotional control and aggression. The courage and conviction were key to our success.”

Arteta singled out the courage shown by his team, particularly during key defensive moments. “We knew Inter had the ability to open us up, but we were confident that we could hurt them if we stayed consistent. The emotional control and big individual performances were what made the difference,” he added.

Standout Performances and Upcoming Challenges

One of the standout performances came from Cristhian Mosquera, who made an impressive return after a lengthy injury layoff. The young Spanish defender played 75 minutes against Inter Milan, helping to contain Marcus Thuram and Pio Esposito. Arteta praised both Mosquera’s commitment and the work of the club’s medical staff in facilitating his early return. “He was unbelievable,” Arteta said. “It was a massive task for him to play in this game, and he did it brilliantly.”

Having set a new club record by winning seven consecutive Champions League matches, Arsenal now have the opportunity to become the first club ever to maintain a 100% record at this stage of the competition when they host Kairat Almaty next week. However, Arteta was quick to refocus his team’s attention on domestic matters. “We’ve had a great run in Europe, but now we have to recover and focus on a massive Premier League clash against Manchester United this Sunday,” he remarked.

As Arsenal celebrate their historic win, Arteta emphasized that the team’s consistency and desire to improve will be vital as they continue their pursuit of both European and domestic glory. “We want to keep winning, and we’re not stopping here,” he said. “Let’s enjoy tonight, but our focus is already on the next challenge.”