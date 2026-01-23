Arteta Previews Arsenal’s Showdown With Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke to the press on the eve of his team’s crucial Premier League clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are gearing up for a high-stakes contest with Michael Carrick’s revamped United side, and Arteta provided updates on his squad and expectations for the game.

Injury Updates and Squad Selection

Arteta confirmed there were no fresh injury concerns following Arsenal’s win over Inter, stating that his squad is in good shape. However, he noted that the status of players like Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie would be evaluated after another training session, with decisions on their involvement to be made shortly.

With Gabriel Jesus, Viktor Gyokeres, and Kai Havertz all fit and available for selection, Arteta acknowledged the challenge of balancing playing time. “It’s great to have them all back in good form, especially with the heavy schedule ahead,” he said. The manager emphasized that all players would get their chances to contribute in the upcoming matches.

Gyokeres, who had been playing a major role without a preseason, is set to benefit from the return of his teammates. Arteta explained that the competition for spots in the squad would strengthen the team overall. “Having other options is really positive, not just for the squad but for the players themselves. Gabi [Jesus] scoring twice and Viktor’s impact against Inter are perfect examples of that,” he remarked.

Facing Manchester United Under Carrick

As Arsenal prepare to face Manchester United, Arteta is anticipating a tough match. “With Michael Carrick in charge, we expect new ideas and a rise in intensity,” Arteta said, referencing the recent Manchester derby that highlighted the unpredictability of United’s style. Despite the challenge, Arteta is confident his team can capitalize on their home advantage. “We know how important this game is for us,” he added.

Looking at the tactical battle ahead, Arteta acknowledged the dangerous qualities in United’s play, particularly in transition. “They can be lethal when they have space to run, and they have the players to exploit that. We’ll need to be very disciplined in how we manage the game,” he stated.

On a more personal note, Arteta reflected on the history and rivalry between the two clubs, stating, “It’s always special. These are two massive clubs with a long history of fighting for the top, and we want to play the best game to win it.”

Arteta also addressed Ethan Nwaneri’s impending loan move, which is nearing completion. The manager highlighted the importance of giving young players like Nwaneri sufficient game time to continue their development. “It’s crucial for his growth, and the move to a club like Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, a manager who excels with young talent, will be a great opportunity for him,” Arteta explained.

When asked about the squad’s mental and physical readiness, especially with a packed fixture list ahead, Arteta emphasized the need for careful management of players like Kai Havertz, who is returning from a long-term injury. “We need to manage his minutes wisely, but he’s close to full fitness. We’ll use him in different positions, and it’s great to have him back,” said Arteta.

As Arsenal face United, Arteta’s message to the supporters was clear: “It’s not about calming nerves; it’s about continuing to improve every day. The energy from our fans is vital, and if we create that positive atmosphere, it will make it harder for the opposition,” he concluded.