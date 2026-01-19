Arteta Prepares for Champions League Test Against Inter Milan

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has outlined his expectations and thoughts ahead of his side’s crucial Champions League clash with Inter Milan, set to take place at the iconic San Siro. Arriving in Italy, Arteta faced the press on the challenges posed by the match, the difference in approach from last season, and the importance of earning points in both domestic and international competitions.

Key Updates Ahead of San Siro Showdown

In his pre-match press conference, Arteta emphasized the significance of every point in the competitive environment of both the Premier League and Champions League. Reflecting on Arsenal’s recent 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, Arteta noted that while the result wasn’t ideal, it highlights the current intensity of the league. “You really have to earn every point,” he remarked, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the competition. Now, with the Champions League returning, Arteta is focusing on the next challenge: Inter Milan.

When asked about Inter’s current form, Arteta compared this year’s fixture to last season’s meeting. “It’s a very similar context, but with a new manager, the team has evolved in some ways,” he said. “They’re dominating the league and remain a tough opponent.” Despite the changes in Inter’s squad, Arteta is preparing for a challenging encounter, particularly as the team boasts a mix of talent, mentality, and an aggressive playing style.

Team selection is always a critical aspect for Arteta, who confirmed that Cristhian Mosquera and Kai Havertz are available for selection. While there were no further fitness updates, Arteta discussed the challenges of managing a squad in such a busy period, noting that every game presents a different set of circumstances. “We’ll prepare the line-up in the best way to win this game,” he added.

Arteta also addressed the scrutiny surrounding his striker Viktor Gyokeres, suggesting that playing as a number nine in the modern game is a difficult task. “The physicality of the center-backs and the lack of space for strikers is a challenge for every number nine,” he said, praising Gyokeres’ work rate and commitment to the team’s cause. “It’s about consistency and continuing to give his best.”

As the team prepares for this Champions League encounter, Arteta was asked if this match was one of the most important games of the season. He responded with his typical focus, saying that “every game is the most important one,” reflecting the demands placed on the players to perform in every fixture. Arteta also touched on the importance of adapting to challenges, especially considering Arsenal’s four consecutive away games. “That’s the beauty of being in multiple competitions, and that’s what we want,” he said, looking ahead to the home fixture against Manchester United after this match.

Regarding the tactical setup, Arteta confirmed that the use of inverted wingers remains a key strategy, particularly given the preferences of his players. “Most of our wingers are more comfortable playing with inverted feet, and we adapt to that,” he explained. However, he also acknowledged the challenges this creates when some players are more suited to different roles.

Looking ahead to the clash against Inter, Arteta said his team is prepared for a strong contest. “We know what we need to do to win the game,” he said, referring to Arsenal’s previous performance at the San Siro, where they lost narrowly after a controversial penalty. The manager is determined to show that his side has improved from last season and that they can secure a win in Milan this time around.

Arteta also discussed the impact of Arsenal’s unbeaten run in the group stage, emphasizing that results and performances will boost the team’s confidence. “We need to prove that we’re better than last year,” he stated, referencing Arsenal’s hopes of making a deeper run in the knockout rounds. On squad rotation and player fitness, Arteta emphasized the importance of going “game by game” and adapting to the circumstances, acknowledging that the intensity of the season requires constant focus.

When asked about Inter’s managerial change and Christian Chivu’s influence, Arteta praised the new coach’s ability to leave his mark on the team. “Chivu has given Inter his stamp,” he said, noting the tactical adjustments that have made the team more defensively robust. Despite the challenges, Arteta believes Arsenal can rise to the occasion and is eager to continue adapting to Inter’s style of play.

Arteta also reflected on his personal connection to the San Siro, revealing that it was the venue for his debut as a player during his time at PSG. “It’s a very important stadium for my career,” he said, adding that he likes to experience the atmosphere before each game. His attention to detail and preparation reflect his commitment to leading Arsenal to victory against one of Europe’s top teams.

As the match approaches, Arteta remains focused on the task at hand, confident that his side can rise to the challenge and secure the all-important victory in Milan.