Arteta Discusses Arsenal’s Perfect Record After Victory at San Siro

After another dominant performance to secure a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan, Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta spoke candidly about his team’s impressive run in the Champions League, their goals for the rest of the season, and individual player performances. The win on January 20, 2026, not only kept their 100% record intact but also marked a significant achievement in the group stage.

Team Performance and Striker Impact

Arteta expressed immense pride in his side’s performance, emphasizing how this win, coupled with their perfect record in the competition, underlined their ambition. “We’re very proud of our achievements so far,” Arteta said. “The team’s position after seven games, with one left to play, is a huge achievement, especially given the challenge of facing a top side like Inter Milan in their own stadium.”

He highlighted Gabriel Jesus’ performance, pointing out how his return was vital. “Gabi’s performance is going to raise his confidence and the team’s,” Arteta continued. “Having different profiles in key positions, like the wingers and strikers, is a massive boost. Viktor, too, came in and made a great impact, which is what we are seeking — improvement across the squad.”

Arteta also praised the team’s overall contribution from all forwards. Despite facing a tough opposition, Arsenal managed to secure a commanding win. “We won in San Siro in a manner that reflects the hard work of every player,” he added. “Our medical staff did an incredible job to get Mosquera match-ready. He was able to step up against top strikers and performed beyond expectations.”

Challenges and Future Goals

Reflecting on the challenging schedule, Arteta spoke about the importance of squad rotation to maintain the team’s energy and performance levels. “We’ve played four consecutive away games in 12 days. It’s crazy, but the way we’ve rotated players and kept everyone feeling involved is key to sustaining our level,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Arteta was cautious but hopeful about Arsenal’s potential to win silverware this season. “It’s too early to say, but our goal is to keep the possibility of winning alive until May. We need to keep up the energy and ambition we’ve shown so far,” he said. “If we do that, we may have a chance.” He also reflected on Arsenal’s 100% record, emphasizing the belief within the squad that they can compete against any team. “We’ve played with intelligence and controlled the game well, which is crucial in the Champions League,” he stated.

On a personal level, Arteta admitted that he had been uneasy ahead of the match, knowing the dangers Inter posed. “I didn’t sleep very well last night because I knew they could create chances quickly. We had to be cautious in possession, but the team showed a lot of personality and resilience, which was crucial,” he said.

Finally, Arteta touched on the situation with Ethan Nwaneri, one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents. Nwaneri has struggled to get regular minutes, and Arteta acknowledged that a decision needed to be made about his future. “We have a massive talent in Ethan, and we need to ensure we look after him. We’ll assess the situation and make the best decision for his development,” he said. The prospect of a loan move for Nwaneri has not been ruled out, but Arteta stressed that the decision would be carefully considered.

As Arsenal continue their Champions League campaign, Arteta remains focused on managing his squad’s ambitions and ensuring they remain competitive for the long haul. “Every match brings opportunities to learn and improve. We’ve certainly matured as a team, but we must continue to work on the efficiency needed to succeed at the highest level,” he concluded.