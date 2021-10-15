‘Art Transcends Race’: The First Asian Etoile Ballerina at the Paris Opera Ballet.

Sae Eun Park’s Paris hotel room was so cramped that she couldn’t fully stretch her legs when she auditioned for the world’s oldest ballet institution.

In the 352-year history of the Paris Opera Ballet, the South Korean has became the first Asian dancer to attain the top “etoile” — or “star” — level.

The 31-year-ascension old’s comes amid increased requests for diversity and inclusion in the world of top classical dance.

She is one of only two current foreign-born etoiles at the prestigious firm, braving years of varied training, a language barrier, injury, and the POB’s infamous competitive tests, which determine all but the top advancements through its rigid five-rank hierarchy.

“I feel that art, not just dance,” Park told AFP, “transcends nationality and race.”

“I became the first Asian dancer to be named an etoile, and it’s become quite a talking point, but it’s something that comes naturally to me.”

Park, a native of Seoul, had her training in South Korea’s premier art institutes in Russia’s “Vaganova” ballet method, which emphasizes spiritual expression, strength, and flexibility.

She spoke no French when she arrived in Paris at the age of 21 and had never taken courses at POB’s affiliated ballet school, which provides about 90% of the company’s dancers and teaches a dance style that emphasizes grace and precision.

Park’s “etoile” nomination was announced to the Opera Bastille in June, after she portrayed the female lead in “Romeo and Juliet,” bringing a standing ovation and tears from the audience.

“A lot of feelings were merging – I felt very delighted and appreciative, and I thought there actually was such a day,” Park said.

“I’d been waiting for so long… and there had been times when things had been difficult, and I was reminded of all of these things at the same time.”

Park joins a group of millennial South Korean dancers in the world’s best companies, including Kimin Kim of the Mariinsky Ballet and Hee Seo of the American Ballet Theatre, who were all influenced by Kang Sue-jin, a former principal of Germany’s Stuttgart Ballet.

Park was nicknamed the “queen of concours” after winning the Grand Prix de Lausanne and the Gold Medal at Varna, two of the most prestigious honors for aspiring ballet dancers.

Park says she was lauded for her technique at the time, such as leaps and twists, but she always desired more.