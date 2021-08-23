Arsenal’s tumultuous start is exacerbated by the absence of key players and the addition of new signings.

For Arsenal and its manager Mikel Arteta, things could not have gone much worse.

Despite the criticism that has surrounded his transfer plans heading into the new English Premier League season, the former Arsenal player has remained unaffected.

Arsenal signed five players under the age of 23 during this transfer window: Ben White, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, and, most recently, Aaron Ramsdale.

“We have to be able to support ourselves.” We have to perform right now, but we also need a medium- and long-term strategy,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“We made a lot of decisions over the previous 18 months because we had a major imbalance in key areas that was putting the club in a tough situation… I believe we have built a very solid team that enjoys working together. Hopefully, you will be able to see the results of our efforts.”

Arsenal fans have been critical of the club’s youth initiative at the Emirates Stadium, believing that the club should have done more to secure a UEFA Champions League berth.

The club’s unexpected loss to Brentford to start the season put even more pressure to win against Chelsea this weekend.

With a 2-0 win over Arsenal, Romelu Lukaku and Reece James ensured that this did not happen, prolonging Arteta’s side’s downward slide.

Arteta blames injuries for Chelsea’s loss, citing the absence of nine first-team players, including Alexandre Lacazette, Willian, and Alex Runarsson, who all tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s quite difficult. “Right now, we’re missing nine guys, the majority of them are important senior players,” Arteta explained.

“However, kudos to the boys for their efforts and the passion they bring to the team. In this difficult situation, they are playing with a lot of courage.”

Arsenal will face West Bromwich Albion in an English Football League Carabao Cup match on Wednesday, August 25, with an opportunity to give fans hope before their August 28 match against Manchester City.