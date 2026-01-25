Arsenal’s Title Challenge Takes Shape Despite Saka’s Scoring Slump

Arsenal have managed to keep themselves at the top of the Premier League table, but their quest for the title is taking place under an unusual set of circumstances. With a goal-scoring record that defies conventional logic, Mikel Arteta’s side is navigating an unanticipated challenge: a lack of consistent firepower from some of their key players.

Collective Effort Keeps Arsenal at the Summit

Despite their attacking struggles, Arsenal have managed to stay seven points clear of their rivals at the Premier League summit. The Gunners have shared the burden of goal-scoring across several players, with Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard leading the charge with just five goals each. While Manchester City have only three players on the scoresheet with more than five goals, Arsenal have eight players who have netted at least three goals in the league.

However, this collective effort has not been without its concerns. The form of several attackers, including big-money summer signing Gyokeres, has raised questions. Gyokeres has just one goal in his last ten Premier League matches, while Noni Madueke, another recent arrival, has yet to score or register an assist in 13 appearances. Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz have similarly struggled, with Martinelli netting only once in 17 league games, and Havertz failing to feature since August.

But the biggest concern surrounds Bukayo Saka. After a promising start to the season, Saka is enduring his worst goal drought in his Arsenal career, with no goals in his last 12 matches across all competitions. Yet, his impact on the team remains undeniable. He is still among the league leaders in chances created, with only two players registering more assists than the 24-year-old. Saka has also been getting into the right positions, leading the team in both shots and shots on target.

Arteta Remains Optimistic About Saka’s Contribution

Arteta has defended Saka’s recent dip in form, noting that the winger’s value to the team goes beyond his goal-scoring numbers. “The impact he has in all the attacking processes for us is immense, and the space he opens up for other players is invaluable,” Arteta explained. “We want him to score and assist in every match, and that’s the level he’s aiming for.”

Even though Saka has underperformed his expected goal tally this season, with just four goals from an xG of 5.51, Arteta remains hopeful that his star player will soon rediscover his clinical touch. This belief is rooted in Saka’s past performances. At a similar stage last season, Saka was on a run of two goals in 13 games before igniting an explosive run of form that saw him score seven goals in five matches, helping propel Arsenal’s near-title challenge.

As Arsenal prepare for a key match against Manchester United, Arteta will be hoping for a repeat of that form from Saka. With a new contract reportedly on the horizon, the winger could well be the talisman Arsenal need to finally secure the Premier League title they narrowly missed last season.