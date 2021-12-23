Arsenal’s Ties With Aubameyang Are Still Repairable, According To Transfer Rumors

The future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Arsenal is uncertain, with recent events clearly suggesting a possible split.

According to ESPN, the Gunners are reportedly considering offers for Gabonese. However, this does not necessarily imply that Aubameyang is on his way out.

The Aubameyang-Gunners scenario, according to insiders, is not hopeless. However, the amount of money other teams are ready to pay for the 32-year-old attacker could change things.

Barcelona has been connected to a potential renewed drive for the Gabonese, as noted in a recent story here on International Business Times.

However, much has changed since then. Aubameyang has underperformed this season, and Barcelona’s willingness to pay a higher price for him is likely to be reduced.

Add in the fact that Arsenal may wish to move on from players who are connected with Mikel Arteta, and Barcelona’s offer is likely to be tweaked now that the tables have turned.

The Gabonese might be loaned out to play at Camp Nou in a feasible scenario.

After being grounded for disciplinary reasons, Aubameyang has been training on his own at London Colney.

In January, the 32-year-old will join the Gabonese national team for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Before a final decision is made, the lull could help calm tensions between Aubameyang and the Gunners.

If everything else fails, Aubameyang might be on his way to a new team before the January transfer deadline. The only question now is whether this will be a temporary or permanent arrangement.