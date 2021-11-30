Arsenal’s struggling center-back is being urged to look for a new club.

Pablo Mari is set to be one of the Arsenal players looking for a new club in the January transfer window.

The Spaniard has struggled to make an impact at the Gunners, and his future with the club does not appear promising.

The 28-year-old center-back made his Premier League debut in both of Arsenal’s first two games.

However, since then, the tide has turned, with Mikel Arteta hardly mentioning Mari following the international break.

The excellent play of Benjamin White and Gabriel Magalhaes has pushed Mari back into the rotation even further.

So, unless an unexpected opportunity presents itself with the Spaniard putting on a spectacular performance, the Spanish footballer is likely better suited leaving to a new squad, according to Football London.

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, where Mari was loaned from 2019 to 2020, is one team that could make sense for Mari.

Surprisingly, the Urubu was interested in re-signing him after his loan period. The only issue is that Flamengo thought the £85,000 (($113,000)-a-week wage was too high, according to the BBC.

It will almost certainly be the same for any other team considering bringing in the center-back during the January transfer window.

Arsenal is thought to be open to receiving proposals for Mari from other clubs. No team has been linked to the Spanish footballer as of this writing.

The Gunners are unlikely to lose sleep over Mari’s condition, with Arteta relying on other players to step up for Arsenal.

Mari would be placed in a position where she had previously shown promise but lacked consistency.