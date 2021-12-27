Arsenal’s overshadowed midfielder is closing in to a deal to join a Serie A club, according to transfer rumors.

Arsenal FC’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles appears to be on his way to Serie A, according to rumours that AS Roma is in advanced talks with the Gunners about a possible loan deal.

The Gunners and La Lupa are now in advanced talks, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, with the talks speeding up recently. Once the deal is finalized, the 24-year-old winger would most likely join José Mourinho’s side in January, although on loan. In the summer, there’s a chance of a permanent transfer.

Deep conversations are said to have already occurred, and the only outstanding issues are the loan terms and payments required to complete the transaction.

According to ESPN Roma, who cited sources, discussions concentrated on a four-year deal, but there was no mention of the potential compensation for a permanent deal that has been discussed.

Maitland-Niles, on the other hand, might have departed Emirates Stadium as early as last summer. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, persuaded him to stay.

Unfortunately for the English midfielder, that choice did not pay off. His chances of making the first team were slim. Worse, he is presently out of the running for a starting spot, with players like Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, and Albert Sambi Lokonga ahead of him in the pecking order.

Maitland-Niles spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, where he performed admirably. Prior to Arteta’s intervention, he appeared to be on his way to joining the Wolves.

It will now be a different narrative, with the English player’s aspirations shattered. Rather than wait, Maitland-Niles appears to be better off taking his act elsewhere, and Roma appears to be a sensible landing destination.

Tammy Abraham is one player the 24-year-old should look into. The English striker has come into his own since arriving in the Italian capital and has performed brightly. With a better possibility of being used by Mourinho, Maitland-Niles could finally break through and become the star he deserves to be.

Maitland-Niles last played for the Gunners in a competitive match on November 20. In a game that Arsenal lost 4-0 to Liverpool FC, he came on as a second-half substitute. Prior to that, he made his last start against Watford, and Arteta praised his demeanor.

“He has a big skill,” Arteta observed at the time, “in that he is versatile enough to adapt to any position on the pitch.”