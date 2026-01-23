Arsenal’s Nwaneri Set for Marseille Debut as Timber Joins on Loan

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri and Quinten Timber are set to make their debuts for Marseille this weekend after both players completed their loan moves to the Ligue 1 club. Nwaneri, who has struggled for regular first-team action at Arsenal following the arrivals of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, will be joining Marseille until the end of the season. The 18-year-old was recently spotted in France ahead of the team’s Champions League clash with Liverpool, with the official announcement expected soon.

Timber Joins His Brother in France

Nwaneri will not be alone in his journey to France. Joining him at the Orange Velodrome is Quinten Timber, the younger brother of Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber. De Zerbi has hinted that both players could feature in Marseille’s next match against Lens on Saturday. The coach spoke highly of both new signings, emphasizing Timber’s experience and Nwaneri’s impressive potential.

“I’m really happy to have both players in the squad,” De Zerbi said. “They are two quality players. Timber brings experience, while Nwaneri has a lot of talent and a very high potential.” Nwaneri, speaking to the press in France, expressed his excitement about working under De Zerbi, who he regards as one of the best coaches in the world. “I’m ready to play under him and follow his instructions for the team,” Nwaneri said.

The 18-year-old also revealed that William Saliba played a significant role in convincing him that Marseille was the right destination for his development. “Saliba told me that Marseille is one of the best clubs in the world,” Nwaneri added, highlighting the role his fellow Arsenal player had in his decision.