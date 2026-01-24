Arsenal’s Nwaneri Impresses with Debut Goal for Marseille After Loan Move

Arsenal’s young prodigy Ethan Nwaneri marked his debut for Olympique Marseille with a spectacular goal, scoring just 13 minutes into his Ligue 1 debut against Lens. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who joined the French club on loan earlier this week, was immediately thrust into action by Marseille’s Roberto de Zerbi. The loan deal, which runs until the end of the season, sees Nwaneri join Marseille as part of their push for top-flight success.

Nwaneri’s Instant Impact

In a high-stakes encounter at the Orange Velodrome, Nwaneri wasted no time making his mark. With just 12 minutes played, he received the ball in the right half-space, skillfully driving inside before curling a composed shot into the corner of the net, beyond the reach of Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser. The goal doubled Marseille’s lead after Amine Gouiri’s third-minute opener, and Nwaneri’s swift contribution showcased his potential on the big stage.

Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi, who was instrumental in securing the loan move for Nwaneri, selected the young star for the starting lineup in his side’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Nwaneri was positioned as the right-sided No.10, playing just behind Gouiri, who added a second goal in the 75th minute. Nwaneri was substituted after 58 minutes, making way for former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

The loan deal for Nwaneri sees Marseille paying a fee to Arsenal, with the amount fluctuating depending on the number of appearances the England youth international makes for the French side. However, there is no option for Marseille to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflected on Nwaneri’s transition, describing the young player as being “thrown into sharks” by the move. Arteta believes that the experience in Ligue 1 will prove beneficial for Nwaneri’s development, providing him with invaluable exposure to top-tier football and challenging environments.