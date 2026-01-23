Arsenal’s Most Memorable Away Wins Against Chelsea Women

When Arsenal Women take on Chelsea in a London derby, it’s always an eagerly anticipated clash. Over the years, these encounters have delivered some unforgettable moments, with the Gunners securing crucial victories on the road. Here are five of the most standout away wins against Chelsea, showcasing both dramatic comebacks and dominant performances.

July 5, 2012: Arsenal’s Stunning Comeback

In a thrilling 4-2 victory at Wheatsheaf Park in Staines, Kelly Smith played a pivotal role in ensuring Arsenal maintained their unbeaten start to the WSL campaign. Despite Chelsea taking control with two goals from Danni Buet—one from a direct corner and the other from a penalty—Arsenal mounted a comeback after Smith’s introduction in the 55th minute. Smith first nodded home from an Alex Scott cross before adding another stunning strike. Kim Little, who had opened the scoring for Arsenal early in the match, also netted a second late in the game to seal the win.

August 29, 2013: Narrow Victory Secures Crucial Three Points

Arsenal edged out Chelsea 1-0 in a hard-fought battle at Wheatsheaf Park, with Danielle Carter’s goal on the half-hour proving decisive. The goal came after Rachel Yankey’s delivery was not cleared, allowing Ellen White to set up Carter, who coolly slotted home her seventh goal of the season. This victory helped Arsenal close the gap to league leaders Liverpool by just two points.

July 17, 2016: Arsenal Overcome Early Setback

Arsenal came from behind to win 2-1 in dramatic fashion in 2016. After Chelsea took the lead in the 10th minute due to a backpass error from Alex Scott, Arsenal’s resilience shone through. Vicky Losada leveled the game just before halftime with a header from a corner. The winning goal came in the 84th minute when Danielle van de Donk fired home from a tight angle, securing the points for Arsenal.

May 17, 2017: Last-Gasp Equalizer in Thrilling 2-2 Draw

In a match full of late drama, Arsenal fought back to draw 2-2 with Chelsea. Jodie Taylor gave Arsenal the lead in the first half, tapping in after a saved penalty. Chelsea responded in the second half with a header from Millie Bright, setting the stage for a tense finale. Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs hit the crossbar with a long-range effort, while Gemma Davison had a goal ruled out for offside. Chelsea seemed to have won it with a late goal from Drew Spence, but Nobbs’ last-minute flick ensured Arsenal left with a point.

October 14, 2018: Arsenal Dominate 5-0 at Kingsmeadow

Arguably one of their most dominant displays, Arsenal delivered a 5-0 thrashing of defending champions Chelsea at Kingsmeadow. The match was highlighted by clinical finishing from Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema, and Danielle Nobbs. Little opened the scoring with a penalty before Miedema added a second. Nobbs made it three, and Miedema bagged another. The fifth goal came from Nobbs once more after a superb assist from Beth Mead. This result was a statement performance that saw Arsenal assert their dominance in the league.