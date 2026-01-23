Arsenal’s Most Iconic Home Wins Against Manchester United

Few fixtures in the Premier League stir emotions like Arsenal versus Manchester United, with the two clubs producing some of the most memorable moments in football history. From thrilling comebacks to dramatic last-minute goals, these encounters have been a feast for fans, especially at the Emirates and Highbury. Here, we revisit seven of Arsenal’s finest home victories over the Red Devils that have etched themselves into the club’s legacy.

Historic Wins That Define Rivalry

Arsenal’s home battles against Manchester United have delivered countless thrills, and among these, the 3-1 triumphs in 1991 and 2001 stand out. The first came on May 6, 1991, when Alan Smith’s hat-trick sealed the win. The match had extra significance, as Liverpool’s earlier slip-up handed Arsenal the First Division title. Smith’s early goal and his penalty late in the game capped a memorable evening for the Gunners, with Steve Bruce’s late consolation being nothing more than a footnote to the dominant display.

Fast forward to November 25, 2001, and the drama was equally unforgettable. After Paul Scholes’ early opener for United, Arsenal fought back with goals from Robert Pirès and Freddie Ljungberg. But the real story came in the closing stages, as Thierry Henry benefited from a rare mistake by United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez, sealing the victory with two opportunistic goals to secure a 3-1 win for the Gunners.

November 9, 1997, brought another epic clash. Arsenal triumphed 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League encounter. Nicolas Anelka’s early strike gave the Gunners the lead, but United responded with two quick goals from Teddy Sheringham to make it 2-2. With just minutes left, David Platt met Nigel Winterburn’s corner to score a dramatic winner, sending the Emirates into raptures.

Modern Classics and Last-Minute Drama

As the years passed, Arsenal continued to dominate at home. January 21, 2007, marked a milestone, as the two clubs met for the 200th time at the Emirates Stadium. Wayne Rooney’s header put United ahead, but Arsenal’s resilience shone through. Robin van Persie’s equalizer and Thierry Henry’s dramatic stoppage-time header gave the Gunners their first victory at their new home, cementing the stadium’s reputation for late drama.

In October 2015, Arsenal produced a 3-0 demolition of United in the first 20 minutes. Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil ran riot, with Sánchez scoring a spectacular goal to complete a devastating start. Despite an impressive display, the Gunners could have added to their tally had Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s shot not struck the crossbar.

The 2023 fixtures were packed with late-game drama. On January 22, Eddie Nketiah became the hero, scoring a last-minute winner to cap a thrilling 3-2 win. After an early strike from Marcus Rashford and a stunning goal by Bukayo Saka, the match appeared to be headed for a draw until Nketiah’s late header sealed the points. Then, on September 9, 2023, Arsenal clinched another dramatic win. After being pegged back by a Lisandro Martínez header, Declan Rice’s injury-time strike, followed by Gabriel Jesus’ counter-attack goal, ensured a 3-1 victory, marking a thrilling end to another famous Arsenal-Manchester United clash.

These matches not only provide thrilling football but also highlight the intensity of this historic rivalry, with each encounter offering a unique chapter in the saga. Whether through individual brilliance, late-game heroics, or defensive resilience, these wins remain some of the most unforgettable moments in Arsenal’s storied history.