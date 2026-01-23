Arsenal’s Merino, Rice Face Suspension Risk for Champions League Clash

Arsenal’s Champions League preparations have been complicated by suspension risks for key midfielders Declan Rice and Mikel Merino. Both players received yellow cards in the team’s 3-1 victory over Inter Milan, bringing their total bookings to three in the competition, which triggers an automatic one-match ban. The pair will miss the upcoming final group-stage match against Kazakhstan’s Kairat next week at the Emirates Stadium.

Suspension Woes Amid Perfect Record

Despite the setbacks, Arsenal’s perfect record in the league phase remains intact. Manager Mikel Arteta made seven changes to his starting lineup, following a frustrating goalless draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Gabriel Jesus marked his return to the starting team by scoring twice, with Viktor Gyokeres adding a late goal to secure the win and ensure a top-two finish in Group B, with a round of 16 spot confirmed with a game to spare.

However, the yellow cards for Merino and Rice have put a damper on the celebrations. Their absence against Kairat leaves Arsenal short-handed in midfield, though the squad’s depth is expected to mitigate the loss. Christian Norgaard, who has been featured in two Champions League games this season, could be in line for a rare start in place of one of the suspended players. The summer signing from Brentford is also a suspension risk, having accumulated a yellow card in each of his previous starts against Slavia Prague and Club Brugge. If Norgaard receives another booking in the Kairat match, he would be forced to sit out Arsenal’s first-leg tie in the round of 16 in March.