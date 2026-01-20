Arsenal’s Historic San Siro Wins: A Quiz to Test Your Memory

Arsenal’s recent Champions League encounter against Inter Milan takes them back to the San Siro, a stadium where the club has etched its name into European history. Notably, the Gunners have triumphed at the famed arena on three occasions, marking milestones that remain unforgettable in the club’s storied European campaign.

Unforgettable Victories

The first of these historic victories came in November 2003, when Arsenal became the first English club to win at the San Siro. In what is still regarded as one of the club’s finest European performances, they demolished Inter Milan 5-1. Just five years later, Arsenal again made history, becoming the first English side to defeat AC Milan on their home turf. The 2018 Europa League match also saw Arsenal emerge victorious during their most recent visit, further solidifying the club’s strong record in Milan.

As Arsenal fans reminisce about these iconic wins, they are now invited to test their knowledge. A new quiz challenges supporters to name the starting XIs from each of those memorable victories. With a 10-minute timer, participants must identify as many of the 33 players who featured in those games as possible.

For those looking to relive these thrilling encounters, the quiz offers a fun and engaging way to revisit Arsenal’s incredible San Siro triumphs. Fans are encouraged to share their results and challenge friends to beat their scores. And if you’re hungry for more, Arsenal’s extensive quiz archive is just a click away.