Arsenal’s Fan-Favorite Defender Is Set To Leave; Gunners Supporters Approve

Hector Bellerin has slid down the Arsenal pecking order, and it’s no surprise that the Spanish defender is on his way out.

Bellerin is said to have informed the Gunners that he plans to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, something Inter Milan would appreciate, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Under Mikel Arteta’s watchful eye, the 26-year-old player struggled. He suffered a string of poor performances, which resulted in him spending more time on the bench.

Bellerin was the Gunners’ third-choice right-back, and rumors that the club was looking for a new right-back fueled speculation that he was on his way out.

While the idea of adding new right-backs has been floating about for a while, Arteta and his teammates have received little attention so far.

Regardless, Bellerin will continue to move forward and join other clubs where he can be more useful.

Arsenal fans, strange as it may seem, appear to support Bellerin’s transfer.

The Spanish footballer has long been a fan favorite, but many believe it is time to move on from him.

Arsenal has only signed one defensive player so far: Nuno Tavares.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves has also been connected with the Gunners, with both clubs apparently in talks for the 24-year-old footballer.

Neve is worth £45 million ($62.5 million), as revealed in a previous piece. Arsenal is rumored to be in talks for a less expensive transaction.

It’s impossible to say whether the Gunners will be successful in persuading the Wolves to sign Neves.

Manchester United, in addition to Arsenal, is keeping an eye on Neves’ position. The Wanderers have a contract with the Portuguese player until 2024.

It’s still unclear whether Bellerin will join Nerazzurri this summer.

Arsenal is allegedly open to a loan with a purchase option–something that may become a requirement if certain parameters are reached.

Bellerin joined Arsenal in 2011 and has played 239 times for the club. During that time, he has won three FA Cups and three Community Shields.