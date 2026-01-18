Arsenal’s Controversial Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea Sparks VAR Debate

Arsenal took a narrow 1-0 lead in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, thanks to a controversial goal by Ben White. The match, played at Stamford Bridge on January 18, 2026, was marred by VAR discussions over the legitimacy of the goal, which has sparked widespread debate.

VAR’s Crucial Call

The game’s turning point came early when Ben White scored a header off a Declan Rice corner in the 7th minute. While the goal was initially celebrated by Arsenal, replays soon revealed Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres was in an offside position, seemingly blocking Chelsea’s Marc Guiu from intervening as White scored. Despite this, after a quick VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand.

The key decision hinged on whether Gyokeres’ positioning had a “significant impact” on Guiu’s ability to play the ball. VAR official Jarred Gillett ruled that although Gyokeres was offside, he did not prevent Guiu from acting, which led to the goal being upheld. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp reflected, saying, “It’s a game of inches and interpretations,” adding that although Gyokeres was in the way, the ruling was in line with the law. The decision left Chelsea frustrated and raised questions about consistency in VAR rulings.

Set-Piece Dominance and Chelsea’s Struggles

While the controversy stole the spotlight, Arsenal’s set-piece strategy once again proved vital. The Gunners have now scored more goals from corners than any other Premier League side this season, a testament to the effectiveness of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover’s methods. In contrast, Chelsea’s attacking problems resurfaced, with the Blues unable to capitalize on possession dominance and several scoring opportunities. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was also criticized for his role in conceding the corner that led to the goal, further intensifying scrutiny over Chelsea’s defensive errors.

The win provides Arsenal with a slender but valuable advantage heading into the second leg at the Emirates Stadium. For Ben White, the goal marked a personal redemption in a tightly contested match. However, Chelsea will feel aggrieved by the outcome, as their performance was undermined by a moment of VAR controversy. With the second leg looming, Arsenal now have one foot in the final, with just 90 minutes standing between them and a potential Wembley appearance.