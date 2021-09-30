Arsenal’s chances of landing an Ajax goalkeeper have improved after the target turned down a contract offer.

Arsenal appears to have a good combination of goalkeepers to fight off opposition teams’ attempts.

Aaron Ramsdale has been excellent, but the Gunners recognize the importance of having a back-up shot-stopper just in case.

Bernd Leno currently has that position, despite the fact that he may depart the Emirates Stadium before next summer.

He’ll be a free agency in the summer, and numerous clubs are interested in signing the 29-year-old goalie. Inter Milan and Juventus are among the clubs interested in signing Leno next summer.

Given Mikel Arteta’s decision to make Ramsdale his No. 1, Leno may decide to join another team.

AFC Ajax’s Andre Onana is a player Arsenal should look at. According to director Marc Overmars, the 25-year-old has no plans to sign a new contract with his current club.

He could be a good target for Arteta to ensure that he doesn’t run out of competent shot-stoppers.

The nicest part about an Onana hunt is that the Gunners can have him for almost nothing in nine months.

Ex-Arsenal winger Overmars remarked, “We aren’t working with (Onana) at the moment and aren’t having any chats.” “We attempted (to extend his contract), but it was unsuccessful. Then you go on to the next step. It wasn’t our decision.”

A prospective deal may be satisfying for the Gunners if everything falls into place.

Arsenal has long liked the former Barcelona prodigy and was on the verge of signing him last summer.

While this is welcome news for Arsenal supporters, it remains to be seen whether Onana is interested in joining the Gunners as a backup goalkeeper.

It’s a possibility that the Cameroonian footballer will most likely explore.