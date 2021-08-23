Arsenal’s Arteta is under pressure to lead the team out of the abyss.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta appeared to be an ideal match, but following the Gunners’ worst start to a league season in their 118-year history, the Spanish manager is being chastised by supporters all around the world, including Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana.

The 39-year-old is being targeted by a growing number of disgruntled supporters who have turned their wrath on the team’s unpopular American owner, Stan Kroenke.

The boos that erupted from the home crowd after Chelsea’s 2-0 victory on Sunday – Arteta seemed to be the only one who didn’t hear them, later declaring, “I see a lot of positives with the audience and the team today” – could reach a fever pitch by the end of the week.

On Wednesday, Arsenal will play in the League Cup against in-form Championship side West Bromwich Albion, before hosting Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Despite the Gunners facing a European-free season after placing eighth, Kroenke at least freed the purse strings in the close season.

Arteta has spent?130 million ($177 million) thus far, but an early return of no points and no goals in both league games has fans worried that another season of mid-table mediocrity lies ahead.

Their unhappiness with Arteta is compounded by the fact that he comes from a Gunners background, which his predecessor, fellow Spaniard Unai Emery, lacked.

The former midfielder’s background as a player under renowned Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger from 2011 to 2016 and as a manager under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City qualified him as the best contender.

Arsenal tried to entice him away from City after Wenger resigned in 2018, but had to wait until December 2019 to do so after Emery failed to inspire the team.

Arteta got off to a terrific start, winning the FA Cup against Chelsea at Wembley in 2020, but there hasn’t been much to celebrate about since.

The Spaniard can blame extenuating circumstances for the club’s poor start to the season, such as the loss of key players like Alexandre Lacazette and?50 million signing Ben White to coronavirus.

He sneered at President Paul Kagama’s critical appraisal of Arsenal last week – “We just must NOT forgive or accept mediocrity,” Paul Kagama tweeted – but former players say that’s exactly what his squad is serving up.

Ian Wright, a former striker, shook his head in bemusement at Arsenal's recent performance against Chelsea, which was the Gunners' 20th Premier League defeat.