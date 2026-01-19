Arsenal Women Triumph Over Villa in FA Cup Fourth Round

Arsenal Women secured a decisive victory in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup, dispatching Aston Villa 2-0 in a dominant display at Mangata Developments Stadium in Borehamwood. The match, played on a crisp Sunday afternoon, showcased goals from Stina Blackstenius and Kim Little, marking a solid performance from the European champions.

Full Match Replay Available

For fans who missed the action live or wish to relive the excitement, Arsenal has made the full 90-minute match available for streaming. Supporters can now watch every moment of the game, which saw Blackstenius open the scoring before Little sealed the win with a second-half goal.

This victory extends the team’s strong FA Cup run as they look ahead to their next challenge. Fans can also secure tickets to watch the squad in action next month when Arsenal faces Manchester City at Emirates Stadium, a highly anticipated match that promises more thrilling moments from the league leaders.