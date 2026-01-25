Close Menu
    Arsenal Women Triumph Over Chelsea 2-0 in London Derby

    Arsenal Women made a statement in the Barclays Women’s Super League on Saturday, securing a commanding 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The match was an exciting start to the weekend, with both teams battling for supremacy in the highly anticipated London derby.

    Second-Half Surge Delivers Victory

    Goals from Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey in the second half ensured that Arsenal walked away with all three points. The Gunners’ performance was marked by resilience and clinical finishing, particularly after the break, where they dominated Chelsea.

    The victory further solidified Arsenal’s position in the league as they continue to push for top honors this season. Chelsea, despite a valiant effort, struggled to find their rhythm and were unable to capitalize on their early possession.

    As the match unfolded, Arsenal’s strategy proved effective, with a dynamic second-half performance that left Chelsea with little to offer in response. Fans can relive all the key moments of the match in the video highlights above.

    Avatar photo

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news.

