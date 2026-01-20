Arsenal Women Triumph 2-0 in FA Cup Fourth Round Against Aston Villa

Arsenal Women secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in the fourth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, setting up a fifth-round encounter at home to Bristol City. The match, held on Sunday at Mangata Developments Stadium, saw Kim Little and Stina Blackstenius net the goals that ensured progression to the next stage of the competition.

Behind the Scenes at Mangata Developments Stadium

With cameras rolling both behind-the-scenes and pitchside, Arsenal’s impressive display was captured from unique angles. The footage highlights the precision and composure of both goals, showcasing the dynamic play that led to the Gunners’ dominance in the match.

Little opened the scoring with a clinical finish, before Blackstenius sealed the win with a second goal. The team’s victory not only emphasized their quality on the pitch but also laid the groundwork for their upcoming tie with Bristol City, which will take place at home in the next round.

Fans eager for a closer look at the action can revisit the highlights through the latest episode of “Access All Areas,” which gives a detailed glimpse into the preparation and post-match atmosphere at the stadium.