Arsenal Women Suffer Narrow Defeat to Manchester United in League Cup

Arsenal Women’s hopes of progressing to the Subway Women’s League Cup final were dashed on Wednesday as they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United at home in the semi-finals.

Defensive Mistake Costs Arsenal

Despite starting brightly, Arsenal found themselves behind in the 31st minute when Elisabeth Terland seized on a defensive error to put United ahead. The Gunners struggled to recover from the setback, failing to convert their chances in a tightly contested second half.

The match turned even more challenging for the hosts after Olivia Smith received a second yellow card in the 70th minute, leaving Arsenal with 10 players for the remainder of the game.

Despite a valiant effort, Arsenal were unable to break through United’s defense, and the match ended with a narrow 1-0 scoreline, sending Manchester United into the final.