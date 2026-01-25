Arsenal Women Stun Chelsea 2-0 to Close Gap in WSL

Arsenal Women secured a memorable 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, narrowing the gap to the Blues to just one point in the Barclays Women’s Super League title race.

Thrilling Second Half Delivers Arsenal’s First Stamford Bridge Win Since 2018

The Gunners came alive in the second half, with Beth Mead opening the scoring early before assisting Mariona Caldentey for the second just minutes later, igniting wild celebrations in the away end.

Arsenal had shown early promise with Katie McCabe forcing a save from Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, while Alessia Russo’s rebound shot was blocked and Emily Fox fired over from distance. Chelsea, too, had their chances, with Erin Cuthbert’s shot deflected for a corner, but the hosts couldn’t find the breakthrough.

The first half saw several missed opportunities. Sam Kerr and Cuthbert each had shots go wide, while Caitlin Foord’s cross found Mead, but her header was off target. Despite Chelsea’s pressure, Arsenal held firm, and goalkeeper Anneke Borbe was rarely tested.

As the second half unfolded, Russo came closest first, forcing a save from Hampton. However, it was Mead who finally broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. Steph Catley’s ball inside to Russo was fed wide to Mead, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner. The traveling Arsenal fans erupted in joy.

The Gunners doubled their advantage just moments later. This time, Mead turned provider, setting up Caldentey to finish past Hampton and seal the victory. This assist marked Mead’s 50th in the WSL for Arsenal, adding another milestone to her remarkable career.

Chelsea pushed back, but Arsenal’s defense, led by Borbe, stood strong. Substitute Victoria Pelova nearly added a third, but Hampton’s save kept it at 2-0. Lauren James and Guro Reiten squandered chances for Chelsea as they searched for a response.

With the final whistle, Arsenal had secured their first away win over Chelsea in the league since 2018, a result that could prove pivotal as the season progresses.

Looking ahead, Arsenal Women now focus on their upcoming FIFA Women’s Champions Cup semi-final against AS FAR, which kicks off at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The final and third-place play-off match will take place at Arsenal Stadium on Sunday, February 1, with Corinthians and Gotham FC also competing for the trophy.