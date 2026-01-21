Arsenal Women Shift Focus to Chelsea After League Cup Setback

Arsenal Women’s focus quickly turns to their next Barclays Women’s Super League clash with Chelsea, following a tough 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United in the Subway Women’s League Cup semi-finals. Despite the setback, Head Coach Renée insists the team must recover swiftly and prepare for Saturday’s game at Stamford Bridge.

Saturday’s showdown, set for a 12.30pm kick-off, offers Arsenal the opportunity to bounce back. “We have to recover,” Renée said. “We have to get ready for Saturday. We stick to our review processes, so we are going to learn from this. Then we have to move on quickly to the next game against Chelsea.”

United’s Narrow Win and Arsenal’s Resilience

The match against United saw a first-half goal from Elisabeth Terland give the visitors the lead, and Arsenal struggled to respond, particularly after Olivia Smith was shown a second-half red card. However, Renée felt her side showed resilience, particularly in their ability to continue creating chances despite being reduced to 10 players. “I think we started the game really well, dominating most of it, even without Liv,” she explained. “The story of the game is about moments that make a big impact.” Despite a strong performance in possession, Arsenal could not find the equalizer.

Renée reflected on the team’s efforts, saying, “We just don’t get the goal so easily at the moment, so we’re working hard to make that happen. There are many things we do well, but the one thing missing is being clinical in and around the box.” She also praised the defensive organization, even with a player down, adding, “We were still creating good chances with a player down, so that was brilliant.”

Arsenal now turn their attention to the challenge of Chelsea, determined to quickly put the defeat behind them and continue pushing for the league title.