Arsenal Women Set to Host West Ham in Pivotal WSL Match

Arsenal Women are gearing up to host West Ham United in a crucial Barclays Women’s Super League clash on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The match will kick off at 12:30 p.m. at Emirates Stadium, marking the first time this London derby is held in N5.

Ticket Sales Now Open

Tickets for the highly anticipated fixture are now available for purchase. Fans eager to see the action live can secure their spots through a variety of ticket packages, with options that include premium dining, access to exclusive lounges, and private box offerings. Arsenal is encouraging supporters to take advantage of these hospitality packages for a truly memorable matchday experience.

As with all football fixtures, fans are advised that fixture dates and kick-off times are subject to change, so it is advisable to stay updated on the latest announcements.