Arsenal Women Set to Face Manchester United in League Cup Semi-Final

Arsenal Women are gearing up for a crucial semi-final clash in the Subway Women’s League Cup, as they prepare to host Manchester United on Wednesday at Mangata Developments Stadium in Borehamwood. The match is set to kick off at 7pm, with tickets available for general sale.

Both teams enter this match after strong performances in the quarter-finals. Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace away, while United triumphed 2-1 against Tottenham Hotspur. This semi-final promises to be a close contest, as both sides have been consistently competitive throughout the season.

Current Form and Rivalry

Despite a recent 0-0 draw between the two sides at Emirates Stadium in the Barclays Women’s Super League, Arsenal have bounced back with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. Meanwhile, United showed impressive form in their last outing, demolishing Burnley 5-0 to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

With only one point separating them in the Women’s Super League, Arsenal hold a slight advantage, having finished above United in their UEFA Women’s Champions League group, thanks to a superior goal difference. Both teams are poised for a hard-fought semi-final, with the winners facing either Manchester City or Chelsea in the final.

Managers’ Insights

Arsenal’s manager, Renée Slegers, reflected on their previous encounters with Manchester United, acknowledging that while Arsenal dominated possession in their earlier meetings, they struggled to convert chances into goals. She emphasized the importance of improving their finishing at home in Borehamwood, with the support of their fans behind them. Slegers noted that both teams will bring a similar mindset, making for an exciting contest.

On the other hand, United’s Marc Skinner is determined to see his team be more aggressive with the ball in the upcoming match, stressing that their recent encounter became difficult after going down to 10 players. He highlighted the importance of building confidence from the back and showcasing the team’s qualities throughout the match. The different playing surfaces, he added, would likely alter the dynamics of the game.

Team news sees Arsenal’s Daphne van Domselaar expected to return to the matchday squad, while Leah Williamson is still recovering from a calf injury. Emily Fox is also unlikely to feature after picking up a knock against Aston Villa. For United, Elisabeth Terland should be available despite a recent injury, but the Red Devils will be without Frido Rolfo, Leah Galton, Ella Toone, and Gabby George.

In terms of historical matchups, Arsenal and United have met twice in the League Cup before, with Arsenal winning 2-1 in the 2018/19 semi-finals, but United claimed a 1-0 victory in the 2021/22 quarter-finals. Arsenal remain unbeaten in their last six meetings with United, having won four and drawn two since United’s last victory in the WSL in April 2023.

Arsenal are aiming to reach their 11th League Cup final, four more than any other club, having won 10 of their 12 semi-final matches in the competition. They have also won 29 of their last 33 home matches in the League Cup. However, they were eliminated by Manchester City at this stage last season, making this a particularly important tie.

Stina Blackstenius, who has been in sensational form, will be one to watch, having scored 12 goals in her last 11 League Cup appearances, including a hat-trick in last year’s semi-finals against Aston Villa.

The match will be officiated by Stacey Fullicks, who has already refereed several WSL matches this season, including Arsenal’s opening-day win over London City Lionesses. Fullicks will be supported by assistant referees Nicoleta Bria and Lauren Whiteman, with Stacey Pearson serving as the fourth official.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports , BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website in the UK, with international coverage available via the WSL’s YouTube channel.