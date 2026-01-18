Arsenal Women Set for FA Cup Test Against Aston Villa

Arsenal Women are gearing up for a crucial FA Cup fourth-round clash against Aston Villa at Meadow Park on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The match, set to kick off at 2 PM, promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to progress in the prestigious competition.

Injury Woes and Squad Strengths

Arsenal enters the match following a frustrating 0-0 draw with Manchester United in their previous outing. Despite the result, the Gunners’ coach expressed confidence, citing the team’s strong performance and readiness to reignite their competitive edge in the knockout stages of the FA Cup. “The FA Cup is a prestigious tournament, and we’re full of fuel from the United game,” the coach stated ahead of the match, emphasizing the team’s determination to go far in the competition.

However, Arsenal faces challenges with key players sidelined. Defender Leah Williamson will miss the match due to a calf injury, while Chloe Kelly continues her recovery. On the positive side, goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar may return, offering a much-needed boost between the posts.

In contrast, Aston Villa’s season has been a mix of highs and lows. Currently sitting sixth in the Barclays Women’s Super League, Villa has had a relatively balanced campaign with four wins, four draws, and four losses. After a series of penalty shootout defeats in the Subway Women’s League Cup, Villa bounced back in 2026 with a 2-1 victory over Brighton