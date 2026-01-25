Arsenal Women Secure 2-0 Victory Over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal Women claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Barclays Women’s Super League, thrilling their supporters at Stamford Bridge. The match, held on Saturday, saw the Gunners dominate with goals from Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey, marking a strong performance away from home.

Arsenal’s Clinical Performance

In front of an electric crowd, Mead opened the scoring for Arsenal, putting the visitors in the lead. Caldentey doubled the advantage, sealing the win with a second goal. Arsenal fans were left celebrating as their team not only triumphed but also produced a dominant display on Chelsea’s home turf.

This win represents a crucial moment in the season for Arsenal, as they continue to build momentum in the league. The goals from both players were strategically timed, allowing Arsenal to maintain control throughout the match, despite Chelsea’s efforts to fight back.

For those who missed the action live, the full match video is available for viewing, providing a chance to relive every kick from this thrilling encounter.