Arsenal Women Reach FA Cup Fifth Round After 2-0 Win Over Aston Villa

Arsenal Women secured their place in the Fifth Round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup with a convincing 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Mangata Developments Stadium. Despite a resilient first-half performance from Villa, the Gunners’ dominance in the second half ultimately led to a well-earned win.

Strong Start, Frustrating First Half

The match kicked off with Arsenal on the front foot, almost taking the lead in the opening minutes. Stina Blackstenius sent a cross that deflected just wide of the post off Villa’s Miri Taylor. However, the visitors managed to frustrate Arsenal’s attacking efforts, with goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck producing two superb saves to deny Alessia Russo.

Beth Mead came close to breaking the deadlock when her cross-turned-shot looped over Roebuck and hit the crossbar. Despite further pressure, including Russo forcing another strong save from Roebuck, the first half ended without a goal. Villa’s Maya Hijikata also had a chance but couldn’t convert a close-range header.

Second Half Surge

After the break, Arsenal quickly regained control, with Lotte Wubben-Moy coming close to scoring in the opening minutes, first forcing a save from Roebuck and then heading a Russo cross wide. It wasn’t long before the breakthrough came. Kim Little drove into the penalty area, setting up Stina Blackstenius for a composed finish into the bottom corner from six yards out.

Little, having assisted the opening goal, added her own name to the score sheet ten minutes later. A Villa clearance failed to clear a corner properly, allowing Little to pounce on the rebound and double Arsenal’s lead.

The Gunners continued to dominate, with substitute Caitlin Foord twice coming close to adding a third. In the final stages, Blackstenius had a chance to make it 3-0 but her shot went wide. Nevertheless, Arsenal’s two-goal advantage was enough to see them through to the next round.

Next Up

With the win, Arsenal advanced to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup, joining 15 other winners from this weekend’s ties. The draw for the last 16 will take place on Monday, January 19, with Arsenal drawn as ball number 6. The round of 16 matches are scheduled for the weekend of February 21-22.

Arsenal’s next challenge will be in the Subway Women’s League Cup semi-final on Wednesday, January 21, at home against Manchester United. They will then travel to Stamford Bridge for a Women’s Super League London derby against Chelsea on Saturday, January 24.