Arsenal Women Progress to Fifth Round of FA Cup with 2-0 Win Over Aston Villa

Arsenal Women secured a solid 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, advancing to the fifth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. The win, achieved in front of home supporters at Mangata Developments Stadium, saw second-half goals from Stina Blackstenius and Kim Little propel the team to the next stage.

Blackstenius and Little Strike to Seal Progress

After a goalless first half, Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 56th minute, capitalizing on a precise assist to beat Villa’s keeper. Little then sealed the result with a well-placed finish in the 74th minute, ensuring Arsenal’s place in the draw for the next round, which is set for 7:00 PM on Monday.

The win strengthens the squad’s momentum as they continue their pursuit of success in domestic cup competitions. Arsenal fans can look forward to another exciting fixture next month, with the European champions set to host Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.