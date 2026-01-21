Arsenal Women Fall to Manchester United in League Cup Semi-Final

Arsenal Women’s journey in the Subway Women’s League Cup came to a disappointing end on Wednesday night as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United in the semi-finals. Despite an early push and a number of close chances, it was an unfortunate defensive error that handed the visitors the win.

Defensive Slip Costs Arsenal

From the outset, Arsenal dominated possession and created several opportunities. Olivia Smith’s burst down the right set up an early header from Frida Maanum, but United’s goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce was quick to deny it. Moments later, a free-kick from Katie McCabe was punched away, and Arsenal continued to press with a header from Caitlin Foord and a shot from Maanum that just missed the mark.

United, though, had their first real opportunity after a free-kick found Ellen Ingegerd Wangerheim, whose header was easily caught by Anneke Borbe. At the other end, Russo’s volley narrowly missed the target, and Laia Codina made a crucial defensive stop before halftime. Just as Arsenal looked to be heading into the break with a 0-0 scoreline, a rare mistake from Borbe allowed Elisabeth Terland to capitalize on a loose ball, slotting it into the bottom corner and giving United a 1-0 lead.

Late Push Falls Short

In the second half, Arsenal tried to respond. Maanum curled a shot over the bar early on, and Victoria Pelova had a promising run but could not find the target with a cross to Russo. As Arsenal searched for the equalizer, they were dealt a blow when Smith was shown a second yellow card, leaving them with ten players for the remainder of the match.

Arsenal’s attack continued to push forward, with Mariona Caldentey testing Tullis-Joyce, but the United keeper was on hand to keep the scoreline intact. Further changes were made, including the introduction of Stina Blackstenius and Kim Little, but despite several late chances, including a header from Beth Mead in the 93rd minute, Arsenal could not find the equalizer. A final effort from Jess Park was also denied by Borbe, ensuring United’s progression to the final.

Looking ahead, Arsenal will now focus on their next challenges. They face Chelsea in the Barclays Women’s Super League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 12:30pm. On Wednesday, they travel to Brentford Stadium for the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup semi-final against AS FAR at 6:00pm.

The final and third-place play-off of the Champions Cup will take place at Arsenal Stadium on Sunday, February 1, with tickets available now.