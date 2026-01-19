Arsenal Women Face Manchester United in League Cup Semi-Final

Arsenal Women are set to take on Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Subway Women’s League Cup this Wednesday, January 21, at Mangata Developments Stadium. The high-stakes match will kick off at 7:00 PM (UK time), with both teams battling for a place in the final.

Fans can watch the thrilling encounter live across various platforms. In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports , BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website. International viewers can tune in via the WSL’s YouTube channel, which will stream the match for a global audience.

League Cup Semi-Final Showdowns

This fixture is one of two major semi-final clashes on the same evening. The other match, between Manchester City and Chelsea, will also kick off at 7:00 PM (UK time). The outcomes of these two matches will determine who advances to the final of the competition.

With both Arsenal and Manchester United aiming to capture the League Cup, fans can expect an action-packed semi-final. The match offers an exciting prospect as the two powerhouses meet once again in a bid for domestic glory.