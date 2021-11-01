Arsenal will compete with Liverpool for the disgruntled England striker, who is valued at $85.4 million.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling is desperate to leave the Etihad Stadium, and Arsenal is more than willing to take him in.

According to the report, Arsenal is willing to consider a serious offer for Sterling, who is valued at roughly €80 million ($92.4 million) by Manchester City.

After not playing for a long time and only making nine appearances and scoring one goal this season, he has piqued the interest of rival clubs.

Sterling’s lack of playing time could be attributed to Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s manager.

The decision to limit Sterling’s pitch appearances appears to be warranted, as the 26-year-old has struggled in his most recent appearances with the team.

It may be argued that the arrival of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish this summer disheartened him.

Sterling’s contract with Manchester City was increased to £62.4 million ($85.4 million) over the next four years for the 2019-20 season, and he still has two years left on it.

After Nicolas Pepe’s failure to gain a starting berth in manager Mikel Arteta’s lineups, Arsenal’s pursuit of Sterling seems unsurprising.

Arteta would have a significant boost in the attacking position if he pursued Sterling, who he could partner with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka, and Alexandre Lacazette.

Liverpool’s interest in Sterling is notable given that the Reds already have Mohamed Salah at the helm, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota filling in as backup options for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It’s pointless for Liverpool to pursue Sterling unless one of Mane, Firmino, or Jota is planning to leave the club soon, which none of them are likely to do.

Kevin De Bruyne, Sterling’s club teammate, hopes he changes his mind soon since he believes they all have a role to play in Manchester City’s success this season.

However, a slew of suitors, including Barcelona of La Liga, may have already persuaded Sterling to leave Manchester City during the January transfer window.

He is unlikely to change his mind, as his frustrations with not being able to play have already reached a boiling point, and everyone is waiting to see where he will play next.