Arsenal Under-21s Target First Win of 2026 Against Burnley

Arsenal’s under-21s will be hoping to bounce back from a recent defeat as they face Burnley in Premier League 2 on Friday, January 23. The match, set to take place at Meadow Park, kicks off at 7pm (UK), with coverage available via Arsenal’s official website and app starting at 6.55pm (UK).

The Match-Up

After suffering a heavy defeat to Liverpool in their last league outing, Arsenal’s young squad is eager to get their first win of 2026. Their opponents, Burnley, will arrive in North London in mixed form, having endured a tough start to the new year. A heavy loss to Manchester City was followed by a more positive result, securing a draw against Tottenham in their most recent fixture.

Burnley’s campaign has been challenging, with the Clarets currently sitting 26th in the Premier League 2 table, having earned just two wins, one draw, and eight defeats from their 11 matches this season. However, their performance in the Premier League Cup has been much more promising. The team leads Group F, having won four of their five matches, and is close to securing a place in the knockout stages.

Key Players and How to Follow

Burnley’s top scorer this season, Kian McMahon-Brown, has netted three goals in eight league appearances and will be a player to watch in this match.

Fans can follow the action live for free on Arsenal’s official website and app, with the broadcast beginning at 6.55pm (UK). Live updates will also be available through the academy’s official X account, with post-match coverage including a full report, interviews, and highlights on Arsenal.com.