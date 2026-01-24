Arsenal U21s Edge Past Burnley with Bailey-Joseph’s Solo Effort

Arsenal’s under-21s returned to winning ways on Friday night, securing a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Meadow Park in a tightly contested match. The young Gunners had to dig deep to claim all three points against a resolute Burnley side, who fought hard to hold their ground.

Bailey-Joseph’s Moment of Magic

The breakthrough came late in the game, courtesy of Brando Bailey-Joseph. In the 72nd minute, the forward produced a moment of individual brilliance, embarking on a solo run that saw him bypass several Burnley defenders before slotting the ball past the keeper. The goal proved to be the match-winner, as the home side held on to their narrow lead through to the final whistle.

Despite the visitors’ resilience, Arsenal’s youngsters managed to control the pace of the game for the most part, with Bailey-Joseph’s strike providing the decisive spark. It was a hard-fought match, but the Gunners will take confidence from their ability to break down Burnley’s determined defense and return to winning form.

The result means Arsenal’s under-21s remain in contention at the top of the table, while Burnley will look to regroup after a disappointing defeat.