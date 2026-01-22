Close Menu
    Trending
    Thursday, January 22
    Follow The Washington Newsday on Google News
    Sports

    Arsenal U-21s to Face Burnley in Premier League 2 Match

    Andrew CollinsBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Charles Sagoe Jr in action for our under-21s

    Arsenal’s under-21 team will play Burnley in a crucial Premier League 2 match this Friday, January 23, at Mangata Developments Stadium. The match kicks off at 7pm (UK time), and fans can watch the action live via Arsenal.com or the club’s official app.

    Live Coverage of the U-21 Clash

    Coverage for the game will begin at 6.55pm (UK time), giving supporters a few minutes to settle in before the first whistle. Max Porter’s side is looking to bounce back from a challenging run of form that has seen them drop out of the playoff spots. Despite this setback, they are still in a strong position, holding a game in hand over several teams above them in the table.

    The Gunners are eager to secure their first win of 2026 and climb back into the playoff race. Fans will be able to watch the match for free on Arsenal’s official platforms, making it an exciting opportunity to catch some live Premier League 2 action this Friday evening.

    Share.
    Avatar photo

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply