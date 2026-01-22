Arsenal U-21s to Face Burnley in Premier League 2 Match

Arsenal’s under-21 team will play Burnley in a crucial Premier League 2 match this Friday, January 23, at Mangata Developments Stadium. The match kicks off at 7pm (UK time), and fans can watch the action live via Arsenal.com or the club’s official app.

Live Coverage of the U-21 Clash

Coverage for the game will begin at 6.55pm (UK time), giving supporters a few minutes to settle in before the first whistle. Max Porter’s side is looking to bounce back from a challenging run of form that has seen them drop out of the playoff spots. Despite this setback, they are still in a strong position, holding a game in hand over several teams above them in the table.

The Gunners are eager to secure their first win of 2026 and climb back into the playoff race. Fans will be able to watch the match for free on Arsenal’s official platforms, making it an exciting opportunity to catch some live Premier League 2 action this Friday evening.