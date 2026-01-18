Arsenal Triumphs Over Villa to Secure FA Cup Fifth Round Spot

Arsenal’s women’s team marched into the fifth round of the 2025-26 FA Cup with a commanding 2-0 win over Aston Villa, despite dealing with multiple injuries to key players. Kim Little and Stina Blackstenius were the heroes, each contributing significantly in a well-earned victory that continues their impressive cup run.

Resilience Amid Injuries

In a match filled with challenges, Arsenal Women proved their strength and determination, overcoming the absence of several first-team players. The Gunners entered the match without co-captain Leah Williamson, who was sidelined by a calf injury. Head coach Renée Slegers had hoped Williamson’s injury wasn’t serious, but the club opted to rest her for the cup tie. England international Chloe Kelly was also unavailable, along with starting goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who is recovering from her own injury.

In their stead, Arsenal made key adjustments, bringing in Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius to the starting lineup. The game, held at Arsenal’s home ground, Meadow Park, saw Anneke Borbe fill in as goalkeeper. Borbe received praise from Slegers for her resilience despite dealing with some personal discomfort on the pitch.

Arsenal’s Dominance Seals Victory

Despite the early setbacks, Arsenal quickly asserted themselves on the field. With possession firmly in their control, the Gunners began to test Aston Villa’s defense. Captain Kim Little orchestrated play from midfield, and Blackstenius, who returned to the lineup after injury, was a constant threat to Villa’s backline. Arsenal’s pressure paid off when Blackstenius capitalized on a defensive mishap, opening the scoring to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Aston Villa, managed by Natalia Arroyo, did not fold easily. The visitors, sitting sixth in the Women’s Super League, pushed back and created moments of danger, particularly through captain Bo Kearns and forward Hanson. However, Arsenal goalkeeper Borbe was equal to the task, making crucial saves to maintain her side’s lead. Villa’s best chance came midway through the second half, but Borbe’s reflexes kept the opposition at bay.

As Villa pressed for an equalizer, Arsenal’s experience shone through. Little doubled her side’s lead with a composed finish after a team move that left the Villa defense scrambling. The second goal effectively sealed the game, and Slegers made several tactical substitutions to freshen up the team. Laia Codina and Victoria Pelova entered the fray, providing fresh legs as the match neared its conclusion.

Despite six minutes of added time, Arsenal expertly managed the closing moments, limiting Villa’s chances and ensuring the win. The victory guarantees the Gunners a spot in the fifth round, extending their remarkable record of reaching this stage every year since 1993. Fans at Meadow Park were in high spirits as their team advanced with relative ease.

For Villa, the defeat was disappointing, but manager Arroyo could take some positives from the performance. Villa had created several dangerous moments and were competitive for large stretches of the match. Arsenal, however, showed their pedigree, and with key players set to return from injury soon, their ambitions for the season remain intact.

With the win, Arsenal’s pursuit of more silverware this season continues. Under Slegers, who recently signed a long-term contract extension, the Gunners will now focus on the upcoming draw for the next round as they aim for a deep FA Cup run and a possible trophy to add to their collection.