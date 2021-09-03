Arsenal Transfer Rumors: In January, the Gunners may bring in some new faces to bolster their midfield.

Arsenal spent a lot of money in the summer window to bring in new players.

Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Nuno Tavares are among those who arrived to the Emirates Stadium during the previous transfer window.

The Gunners spent a total of £148 million ($204.7 million) on the new additions to the squad.

Despite the significant investment, Arsenal has not performed as expected. In fact, they are now occupying the bottom spot in the English Premier League table.

As a result, it’s possible that Arsenal will pursue a player in the January transfer window. There are three names worth highlighting among the players whose contracts are coming to an end. Lautaro Martinez, Houssem Aouar, and Ryan Gravenberch are their names.

When it comes to Arsenal, Martinez is no stranger. He was linked with Arsenal and Tottenham, but nothing came of it. With the departures of players like Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku, there was conjecture that the Argentine striker may follow suit.

Nothing came to fruition, but the Gunners may try again in January.

Aouar, who had previously been linked to Arsenal, joins Martinez. It has been going on for a few of years, but no agreement has been reached.

Contract talks between the French national team and Lyon could take place throughout the season.

But, until that happens, he is a player who, after several years of trying, could make sense for the Gunners.

Last summer, Lyon reportedly demanded £53 million ($73.31 million) for Aouar, but nothing came of it. If no contract extension is agreed upon, the French midfielder may become available at a lower cost.

Gravenberch might be the Gunners’ third aim. He’s only 19 years old, but he’s a talented young player who could be a good long-term investment.

Gravenberch has already created a name for himself by being a regular for both Ajax and the Netherlands.

Ajax is likely to strive to extend his stay due to the promise he has showed.

However, if they are unable to reach an agreement, he would be an intriguing signing for Arsenal in January–at the appropriate price.