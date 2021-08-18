Arsenal Transfer Rumors: Houssem Aouar Could Be Signed ‘In The Coming Days’.

Arsenal could be on the verge of ratcheting up its pursuit of a long-term goal in the coming days.

Arsenal has long been interested in Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, but the English Premier League club has failed to make any headway.

All of that, however, might change in a matter of days, as Lyon is rumored to be in the process of balancing the books due to financial difficulties, prompting speculation that Aouar could be sacrificed for money.

Last week, Arsenal made contact with Lyon about a possible loan deal for Aouar.

The Athletic said that the French club is more interested in selling the midfielder for roughly £21 million ($29 million).

Arsenal and Lyon have yet to reach an agreement. Tottenham, on the other hand, is a contender.

However, according to reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 club is expected to make a final decision on Aouar’s position “in the coming days.”

If Lyon decides to let Aouar go, Romano believes there’s a good chance the Gunners would approach him again.

On The Arsenal Lounge, Romano said, “[Houssem] Aouar is a player they (Arsenal) love.” “They’re still waiting to see how Lyon turns out. Arsenal and Tottenham are both in contact with his agent, so he could still be a viable option.”

“So they’re still looking into it, and if Lyon gives the go-ahead in the next days, he may be a viable option for Arsenal as well.”

Apart from Arsenal and Tottenham, it was previously reported that Manchester United was planning a move for Aouar.

According to the article, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the Frenchman as a “good substitute for Paul Pogba,” who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The current contract of Aouar with Lyon will expire in 2023.

The 23-year-old has piqued the interest of his suitors by being a consistent performer since 2017, but despite being courted by major clubs, Aouar insists that it’s all “false news.”

“Unfortunately, the umpteenth ‘fake news’ narrative about me has been released on many social media accounts once again,” Aouar stated in a statement. “I don’t usually reply to what others say about me… But I was sick, and I spent the weekend in the hospital. Know that I’ve improved a lot and that I am. Brief News from Washington Newsday.