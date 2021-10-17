Arsenal Transfer Rumors: Gunners Fan Favorite Could Leave On One Condition

According to his agency, the loaning club of a charming Arsenal star could entice him to sign a permanent deal.

Hector Bellerin, who was originally trained by Barcelona, elected to join Arsenal’s academy in 2011 when he was 16 years old. He eventually rose to prominence at Arsenal, but his working relationship with Mikel Arteta reportedly deteriorated after the Gunners manager pulled him from the starting lineup.

As a result, Arsenal was able to complete Bellerin’s deadline-day loan move to Real Betis in La Liga this summer. And, according to Albert Botines, the 26-year-agent, old’s there’s a high chance his client will be remaining there for good.

When asked about Bellerin’s predicament, Botines stated that, aside from the defender’s wish to remain with Real Betis, a permanent transfer will be possible if the Spanish club advances to the UEFA Champions League this season.

When asked if Bellerin could join Betis on a permanent basis, Botines said, “It will be feasible since he’s incredibly delighted.” “However, it will rely on a number of factors, including whether they will compete in the Champions League or not, since if they do, they would have more resources to fund a permanent transfer.” “However, we are not planning for the summer,” he clarified. “[Bellerin] is focused day by day, he’s happy, and he’s focused on making good games and showing his skills again.” Bellerin has already appeared in four games for Real Betis, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He has a deal with Arsenal until 2022, but based on his previous comments, it looks that the Spaniard is ready to extending his time with Real Betis as well.

“I don’t know,” Bellerin told El Desmarque, “but I’ve always stated if I didn’t want to be here next season, I wouldn’t have come from the beginning.” “There are many decisions to be made, but all I want to do right now is enjoy this season.” And whatever needs to be done will be done.” Bellerin rapidly became a fan favorite at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium after breaking into the first squad, something Arteta acknowledged after the club loaned the player to the La Liga outfit.

In September, Arteta stated of Bellerin, “He’s a fantastic player, an incredible person, and he will be missed.”

"Finding someone like Hector is not simple; he was raised here with us and is adored by everyone at the football club," the manager stated. I had to say my goodbyes with sadness, yet I couldn't help myself.