Arsenal target goalkeeper could join Inter Milan next window, according to reports.

Unless a realistic offer is made in the next months, goalkeeper Andre Onana is more likely to play for a new team next summer. Due to a UEFA suspension, he has not played this season, and Inter Milan is said to be the team most likely to sign the Cameroonian.

According to Goal, the Eredivisie is aware that the 25-year-old might go for free in July 2022 if no suitable offers are forthcoming. Onana’s contract is coming to an end, and the Cameroonian has turned down contract extension offers.

“We’ve been extremely transparent about our intentions. For a long time, we’ve been seeking to renew his contract. That didn’t work out, so you let him make a transfer in the last window, which also didn’t work out,” Ajax director of football Marc Overmars said on the team’s official Twitter account.

Arsenal had their sights set on Onana, but their plans were dashed when they signed Aaron Ramsdale in August. The Gunners paid Sheffield United £24 million ($33.24 million) for the 23-year-old goalkeeper’s services, according to The Athletic.

Ramsdale, on the other hand, might get extra money from the Gunners provided certain conditions are met. If these conditions are met, he could receive up to £30 million ($41.6 million).

Most Arsenal fans had hoped to sign Onana, who was available for £5 million ($6.9 million) at the time, instead of Ramsdale. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, chose Ramsdale, who has yet to play in the Premier League.

Inter Milan has emerged as the leader for the Cameroon shot-stopper as a result of the move. According to Corriere dello Sport, I Nerazzurri are still interested in the Cameroonian, and Onana has previously declared his wish to leave Johan Cruyff Arena to Ajax.

When asked if Onana could change his mind about sticking at Ajax, Overmars said yes. Even if anything can happen, the Ajax director is not optimistic.

“In football, you never know what you’re going to get. But I have to say, I don’t see it happening right now,” Overmars said. “It’s feasible, but it has to be for a reasonable number of money at some time. Otherwise, as I have stated, we will have to part ways. If the offer isn’t adequate, he’ll leave for free in July.”