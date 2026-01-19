Arsenal Struggle to Break Down Forest in Goalless Draw

Arsenal’s Premier League title chase was momentarily stunted as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest at The City Ground on January 17, 2026. Despite extending their lead at the top of the table to seven points over Manchester City, the Gunners were left frustrated after missing several key opportunities and facing growing injury concerns.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s decision to start Bukayo Saka on the bench was one of the major talking points ahead of the match. The 24-year-old England international, a mainstay in Arsenal’s lineup with 13 goals and 16 assists this season, had reportedly picked up a slight injury before the game. Arteta, in his post-match comments, explained the decision as a necessary precaution: “Bukayo had a lot of minutes and as well, he had a niggle before the game. So we need to manage our players.”

Gunners Fail to Capitalize on City’s Slip-Up

Saka’s absence left a void in the attack, as Arsenal struggled to break down Forest’s resolute defense. The first half was a labored affair for the Gunners, who appeared hesitant and lacked their usual fluency in midfield. Noni Madueke, filling in for Saka, failed to make a significant impact, while Martin Zubimendi struggled to assert control in the center of the park. As the first half wore on, the home crowd sensed the Gunners’ vulnerability, and Forest grew in confidence.

The match marked Arsenal’s first back-to-back goalless draws since 2012, following a similarly frustrating result against Liverpool just days earlier. Despite Manchester City’s shock 2-0 loss to Manchester United earlier in the week, Arsenal’s failure to capitalize meant they could only extend their lead by two points instead of three, leaving Arteta with mixed feelings post-match: “Every week is an opportunity. We want to win every game, and if we had done that, we would be in a different position.”

Arteta’s tactical response came early in the second half, when he made a rare triple substitution in the 57th minute, bringing on Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Mikel Merino. While the changes injected some energy into the team, it was Saka who made an immediate impact. His powerful header in the 65th minute forced a brilliant save from Forest’s goalkeeper Matz Sels, who was the standout performer for the hosts, keeping Arsenal at bay with a series of crucial stops.

Despite their attacking flurry, Arsenal could not find the breakthrough. Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice also had efforts denied by Sels, whose performance was key in Forest maintaining their clean sheet. After the match, Arteta expressed his disappointment but remained focused on the bigger picture: “We tried in every way [to win the game] and it wasn’t enough, unfortunately. We made a smaller step than we wanted, but it’s a step.” The traveling Arsenal fans, despite the draw, chanted “We are top of the league,” displaying their confidence, albeit tinged with frustration.

As the title race heats up, Arsenal’s away form continues to be a cause for concern. The Gunners have won six of their 11 away league games this season, but their performances on the road have often been shaky, with the team frequently conceding first and rarely dominating matches. This latest result adds to a growing trend of struggles in intense away environments, especially at The City Ground, where Arsenal has had only one win in their last five visits.

Arsenal’s injury list is also mounting. Saka’s niggle may require careful management, but he is expected to feature against Inter Milan on January 20. Piero Hincapie, sidelined with a groin injury, is eyeing a return against Manchester United on January 25, while Riccardo Calafiori and Max Dowman are targeting February for their comebacks after muscle and ankle injuries, respectively. With the fixture list intensifying, Arteta’s squad depth will be tested in the coming weeks.

Despite these challenges, Arsenal remain firmly in control of their own destiny. Arteta’s willingness to make bold tactical changes and his focus on squad rotation could prove crucial as the season enters its most demanding phase. As the Gunners face tougher opposition and a growing injury list, their ability to grind out results in difficult circumstances will likely define their season.