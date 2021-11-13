Arsenal striker is ‘open’ to a move to Liverpool, according to reports.

Folarin Balogun, a promising Arsenal youth, has placed doubt on his future, putting Liverpool on high alert.

The 20-year-old forward was linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of the summer transfer window, when his contract at the Emirates was set to expire.

Balogun, on the other hand, kept loyal to Arsenal by signing a new four-year contract in April, putting an end to rumors about his next move.

After impressing at youth level for a number of years, the New York-born attacker had dreams of breaking into Arsenal’s first-team this season, and he played in the club’s first two Premier League matches.

Balogun, on the other hand, has been trapped playing under-23s football since then and has admitted that a change is required.

“I feel ready for a new challenge,” he said after scoring in England’s under-21s’ 3-1 win on Thursday.

“It feels like I’ve been playing young football for a long time.” At that level, I scored goals and significantly improved compared to where I am now. Simultaneously, I’m not sure what that difficulty will be.

“It may be a loan, or if I’m needed at Arsenal, I’ll be here – and the manager is aware of it.”

“I feel like I’m ready for a new challenge, and whatever it is, I’ll be ready.”

“You need minutes as a striker and as a young player.” It’s the most effective technique to learn and maintain consistency.” Given the Gunners’ recent results, Balogun believes his chances of returning to the first team are slim, and he is unsure what manager Mikel Arteta has planned for him.

“I’d like to get some minutes at Arsenal,” he remarked. I’m not sure what he has planned.

“We spoke before I signed my contract, and he told me that I should trust him and that he has a plan for me.” That was a major factor in my decision to stay and re-sign.

“I wouldn’t say I know his plan in and of itself, but there is one, and I’ve discussed it with a number of individuals at Arsenal.”