Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette’s transfer price has finally been revealed.

Arsenal won for the first time this season, but manager Mikel Arteta has indicated that there would be more “departures” from the club in the near future, including a specific Frenchman.

Alexandre Lacazette has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium during his four-year spell, but the Carabao Cup victory over West Bromwich Albion could be a portent of things to come.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the club captain, was the undisputed man of the match with a hat-trick, while Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, and budding prodigy Bukayo Saka each scored one goal.

The performance helped to alleviate rising pressure on the club and Arteta, who have had a disappointing summer to say the least.

Arteta spoke to Sky Sports after the win about their ambitions for the remainder of the transfer window.

“I have no idea what will happen. There are only a few days left. Some exits are in the works. As you stated, this (the departures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac) is speculation,” the former Arsenal player added.

Lacazette’s name has not faded from the rumor mill, as he has been connected with a move to Barcelona, which has since been denied by the club.

The French striker’s contract expires in a year, and it’s unclear whether Arsenal will wish to keep him.

They’ll have to do it this summer if they want to recoup some of the €53 million ($62.2 million) transfer fee they paid Lyon.

Arsenal has Lacazette available for sale, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, “if a bid comes in at approximately €15 million ($17.6 million).”

Lacazette has yet to receive a bid from a team in the region.

Arsenal must not get carried away with their victory, as they will face Manchester City, the current Carabao Cup holders and English Premier League champions, on Saturday, August 28.