Arsenal stalwart ‘Wanted’ To Leave But Club Blocked Exit, According To Transfer Rumors.

Granit Xhaka, a long-serving Arsenal midfielder, was set to depart the club this summer, but the board of directors had other ideas.

Xhaka had his heart set on a move away from the Emirates Stadium, according to AS Roma director Tiago Pinto, but the club was having none of it and essentially pushed him to sign a one-year deal.

According to Chris Burton of Goal.com, Xhaka hinted at a move away from Arsenal in June when he said that “learning a new language is always exciting.”

The wording in question could be a hint that he’ll be joining AS Roma in Italy, as the two clubs have been linked for much of the summer window.

Xhaka’s new deal with Arsenal includes a one-year extension option, giving him and the club more time to sort things out before he decides to leave the club permanently.

Pinto is frustrated that AS Roma was unable to secure their primary priority in midfield this summer.

“The market is closed, and I’m having fun today since we bought so many players, but everyone keeps asking me about the midfielder,” Pinto remarked.

“Everyone knows we were pursuing Xhaka, who wanted to join Roma but was refused by Arsenal. This transfer market makes me sad.”

AS Roma, on the other hand, was busy during the transfer window, as they were able to sign some of their targets, including Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham.

Arsenal fans and the club have had a turbulent time, with the team languishing in the English Premier League’s relegation zone after three games with zero wins.

Manager Mikel Arteta has taken the brunt of the criticism, with his transfer policy focusing primarily on bringing in younger players, such as Ben White, Martin Odegaard, and Aaron Ramsdale.

While the deal makes sense for Arsenal’s long-term future, fans are concerned about whether this bunch can win games and help the team improve on its recent eighth-place performance.

When all clubs return from the international break on September 11, Arsenal, captained by transfer-linked captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, will have the chance to win their first Premier League match against Norwich City.