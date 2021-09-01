Arsenal Signs Takehiro Tomiyasu to Replace Houssem Aouar.

Houssem Aouar will be released by Arsenal once more.

The Gunners failed to sign their long-term target Aouar from Lyon at the close of the transfer window.

Although Aouar has been linked with Arsenal since the summer of last year, it is reasonable to conclude that Mikel Arteta’s team has given up on him.

Arsenal has placed Aouar on hold in the “last hours” of the transfer window, according to reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, and is “only focused” on Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu.

“In these final hours, Arsenal is not interested in signing Houssem Aouar,” Romano tweeted. “Aouar is not currently being discussed with OL [Lyon].”

“Arsenal is solely focusing on the [Takehiro] Tomiyasu deal, which will be announced [medical today]& outgoings, while the Real Betis deal for Bellerin is still pending.”

Aouar’s other rumored suitors, such as Real Madrid and Tottenham, were also updated by the renowned journalist.

According to Romano, the aforementioned clubs have shown “no interest,” and the midfielder is expected to remain with the Ligue 1 side this season.

He wrote, “No Arsenal, no Real Madrid, no responses from Tottenham.” “The scenario with Houssem Aouar is essentially the same. He is expected to remain with Olympique Lyon if no deal can be reached.”

According to a previous rumor, if a transfer isn’t possible, the Gunners will consider a loan deal for Aouar.

Lyon, on the other hand, would prefer to trade the player for roughly £21 million ($29 million).

Since 2017, the 23-year-old has been a steady performer for Lyon, attracting the attention of a number of big-name clubs.

Despite the fact that he has been heavily connected with a move away from Lyon, Aouar has stated that it is all “false news.”

“Unfortunately, the umpteenth ‘fake news’ narrative about me has been released on many social media accounts once again,” Aouar stated in a statement. “I don’t usually reply to what others say about me… But I was sick, and I spent the weekend in the hospital. Know that I’ve improved a lot and that I’m prepared for the future!”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to people who have always stood by me, in both good and bad times. Lyon, allez.”

Tomiyasu, on the other hand, has joined Arsenal from Bologna, according to a statement released by the club on Tuesday.

Arteta is pleased with the defender’s signing and anticipates a great season with the Tomiyasu.

In a statement, Arteta said, “Takehiro is a solid defender with good experience in Serie A and at the international level.” “He’s. Brief News from Washington Newsday.