Arsenal Signs Highly-Rated Brighton Defensive Player

Arsenal has had a difficult time in the English Premier League.

Despite their greatest efforts, the club has not finished first in the standings since 2003-04, when they finished with 90 points.

Arsenal has come close to breaking through in previous years, but has struggled to maintain consistency throughout seasons, with their best finish coming in second place last season.

The club, on the other hand, is hoping to win the league title for the first time in in two decades.

To that aim, Arsenal secured Emile Smith Rowe’s future by signing him to a five-year contract, with the rest of the facts remaining unclear due to club policy not releasing contract details to the public.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had nothing but praise for Smith Rowe, who was also given Mesut Ozil’s prized No. 10 jersey.

They were rather active in the summer transfer market, but lacking the financial resources of their English Premier League colleagues, they’ve had to play it smart and hunt for off-the-radar recruits.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea have all had remarkable success in this transfer window, achieving the majority of their goals.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal just agreed to a £50 million ($69.4 million) deal with Brighton center-back Ben White.

For those unfamiliar with White, he adds a dynamic game to the backfield, which Arsenal will require now that David Luiz has left the club.

Gabriel was Arsenal’s greatest player at reading the defense and taking the ball away before the move materialized last season, with 62 interceptions.

The signing of Raphael Varane for £41 million ($57 million) by Manchester United makes Arsenal’s signing of White appear like an overspend.

Varane desired to leave Real Madrid in order to pursue fresh challenges elsewhere, although White was well regarded by his club and had given no indications of wishing to go.

Arsenal is still missing a few key pieces and may not be able to compete for the league title until the following season.

Arsenal supporters can be confident that the club will make further moves in the future.