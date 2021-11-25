Arsenal Shows No Intention To Sell Disgruntled Goalkeeper In January Transfer Window, According To Rumors.

Bernd Leno’s frustrations are growing as he has not received much playing time with Arsenal.

Regardless of his predicament, the 29-year-old goalie will have to wait until next summer to see what his options are.

The name of the German shot-stopper has been mentioned in trade rumors as the January transfer window approaches.

Unfortunately for Leno, according to The Athletic, the Gunners have no intention of selling him in January.

As a result, Leno’s only option right now is to wait for his number to be called.

After surrendering nine goals in his first three games for Arsenal this season, he was dropped by the Gunners.

Since then, Aaron Ramsdale has taken over for the German. Given that the 23-year-old has been impressing Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, Leno’s chance to recover his place as first-choice goalkeeper may take some time.

This would be awful news for the German player, who is at an age when he should be on the field rather than on the bench.

Leno has his sights set on a berth on the German national squad for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

However, the German shot-stopper must be on the field rather than on the bench if he is to earn a position.

Although Leno has seen little action in the last three months, sources say that Arteta has no intention of letting him leave.

There are rumors that the former Leverkusen goalkeeper will face Sunderland in the FA Cup quarterfinal next month.

Before it was revealed that Arteta has no intention of selling Leno, many believed it would be his final season with the Gunners.

The Spanish coach understands Leno’s disappointment, but Arteta believes the German should use it as incentive to improve his game.

“All he has to do now is raise his game.” He will raise Aaron’s level, and if Aaron is performing well, it is largely due to Bernd’s presence next to him, attempting to assist, support, and improve Aaron’s goalkeeping abilities. In an interview, Arteta stated, “That is exactly what we want.”